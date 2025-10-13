FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Fairview Heights police responded early Sunday morning, Oct. 12, 2025, to a reported domestic disturbance near the 100 block of Union Hill, where a gunshot was fired, but no injuries were reported.

Officers arrived at the scene following a call about the domestic situation and the discharge of a firearm.

One individual was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Authorities confirmed that although a firearm was used during the disturbance, no one was hit by a bullet.

The investigation into the event remains ongoing.