BUNKER HILL — Firefighters responded early Tuesday morning, Oct. 21, 2025, to a fully involved barn fire on the 7300 block of Miles Station Road in Macoupin County.

The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District, along with crews from Shipman, arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m. to find the barn fully engulfed in flames with multiple nearby exposures at risk.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the building of origin, and no injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, Unit 7 Fire Protection District, and Medora Fire Protection District, all of whom assisted in controlling the fire.

The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District is currently seeking volunteers.

Those interested in joining the department are encouraged to reach out for more information. The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District phone number is (618) 585-3516.

