BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial Varsity Eagles fell to Breese Central 6-3 in a closely contested baseball game on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The Eagles took an early lead but were unable to maintain their advantage as Breese Central rallied back.

Civic Memorial jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning when Tyler Mills grounded out, bringing in one run. Dane Godar then added to the lead with a single that scored two more runs, putting the Eagles up 3-0.

However, Breese Central responded in the top of the second inning. Kaden Rakers drew a walk, and Benny Lehman hit a triple, allowing the team to tie the game at 3-3.

Breese Central seized the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Dan Kohrmann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring a run and putting the visitors ahead 4-3. The team continued to build on its lead, ultimately finishing the game with six runs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacob Flowers started on the mound for Civic Memorial, allowing four runs on three hits over four and two-thirds innings while striking out three and walking three.

Lehman pitched for Breese Central, giving up three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out one and walking three.

Godar led the Eagles offensively with two runs batted in, finishing the game with one hit in three at-bats. Brayden Prott, batting eighth in the lineup, contributed two hits in three at-bats.

For Breese Central, Lehman and Kohrmann each drove in two runs, while Easton Becker, Preston Baker, and Alex Athmer each added one hit. Breese Central played error-free baseball, with Conlan Haar making five defensive plays.

The Civic Memorial varsity Eagles are set to travel to Mt. Vernon for their next game on Wednesday.

More like this: