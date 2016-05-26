The St. Louis Cardinals played nearly half of Thursday’s 2-1 loss without arguably their hottest hitter as Matt Adams exited the game early with what was described by the team as “mid-back stiffness” and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

The first baseman entered the night batting .458 (11-24) with three home runs in the last nine games and for the month of May was among the National League leaders in hitting (5th-.377), slugging (3rd-.679), and RBIs (T7th-15).

“Some back tightness that wasn’t allowing me to swing the way I wanted to,” said Adams, who finished the at-bat with a single and went back out to first base for the bottom half of the 4th inning. “After played the next inning in the field, came in and talked to them and made the decision then.”

“Think it’s day to day,” added Adams. “Just going off what they said based on the tightness and we’ll go from there.”

Brandon Moss (1-4) shifted from left field to first base upon Adam’s departure with Jeremy Hazelbaker (1-4) sliding from center to left and Randal Grichuk (0-2) entering the game to take over in centerfield.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 24-24 on the season.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports