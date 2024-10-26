SPRINGFIELD — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) wants to shed a light on common myths concerning breast cancer and mammogram detection screenings.

Recent research compiled by the American Cancer Society indicates breast cancer cases have continually risen, by 1% annually, from 2012-2021. During this time frame, researchers also discovered that the demographic seeing the largest increase in breast cancer diagnosis was women under the age of 50. HSHS encourages all women 40 years and older to put yourself first and schedule your mammogram.

Myth: I don’t have symptoms of breast cancer, and it does not run in my family, so I don’t need a mammogram.

Truth: Only 15% of women with a breast cancer diagnosis have a family member who has a history of breast cancer. Besides family history, other factors that lead to breast cancer are having dense breasts, never having been pregnant, higher body weight, lower physical activity and alcohol use, among others.

Myth: I had a normal mammogram last year, so I don’t need another one this year.

Truth: Mammography is detection, not prevention. One normal mammogram does not guarantee cancerous cells haven’t formed in the breast tissue over the course of the year. Annual screenings will help find cancer when it’s small, when less invasive treatments may be possible.

Myth: A mammogram is painful.

Truth: While a mammogram may be mildly uncomfortable for some women due to the compression of breast tissue, the discomfort is brief and tolerable. The HSHS mammography teams take steps to ensure patients are as comfortable as possible during their mammogram.

Myth: Only women get breast cancer.

Truth: Although rare, men can get breast cancer. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

Myth: My doctor didn’t say I needed a mammogram, so I don’t need to schedule one.

Truth: Women can request a screening mammogram without a doctor’s order. However, the patient does need to identify a provider for the results to be sent to.

Call 217-757-6565 to schedule your mammogram or self-schedule at any location by logging in to MyHSHS.org. Select “Visits” then “Request an Appointment” and choose “Mammogram.” For more information about all mammography services offered at HSHS hospitals, visit hshs.org/services/mammogram .

Mammograms are provided at:

Central Illinois:

HSHS St. John’s Health Center, 1100 Lincolnshire Blvd, Springfield.

HSHS St. John’s Women’s and Children’s Clinic, 400 N. 9th St., Springfield.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center, 900 W. Temple Ave., Effingham.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Multispecialty Clinic – Mattoon, 101 Coles Centre Dr., Suite 101, Mattoon.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr., Decatur.

HSHS St. Francis Hospital, 1215 Franciscan Dr., Litchfield.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, 201 S. Pine St., Shelbyville.

Southern Illinois:

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Belleville Health Center, 180 St. Third St., Belleville.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd Suite 5000, O’Fallon.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Medical Office Building, 1512 N. Green Mount Rd., O’Fallon.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 200 Health Care Dr., Greenville.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese.

