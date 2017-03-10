Early blooms will fade to freezing temperatures, chance of snowfall this weekend
March 10, 2017 5:51 AM
ST. LOUIS - The early March blooms of some trees and flowers around the area will quickly change this weekend to freezing temperatures and a chance of snow, the National Weather Service in St. Louis predicted in a report Friday morning.
The forecast for tonight will be increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Snow. High near 33. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.