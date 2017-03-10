Early blooms will fade to freezing temperatures, chance of snowfall this weekend ST. LOUIS - The early March blooms of some trees and flowers around the area will quickly change this weekend to freezing temperatures and a chance of snow, the National Weather Service in St. Louis predicted in a report Friday morning. - The early March blooms of some trees and flowers around the area will quickly change this weekend to freezing temperatures and a chance of snow, the National Weather Service in St. Louis predicted in a report Friday morning. The forecast for tonight will be increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Saturday Snow. High near 33. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Monday Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. . Monday Night A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending