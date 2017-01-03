ALTON – Elizabeth Daniels and her husband, Charlie, were looking forward to the delivery of their fourth child on Jan. 11. But Jackson Scott Daniels had other ideas, arriving 10 days early to become Alton Memorial Hospital’s first delivery of 2017.

Jackson arrived at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 1, delivered by Dr. Rachel Durham at Alton Memorial’s Women’s Health and Childbirth Center.

“The contractions started around 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve,” said Elizabeth. “We had some friends over, but I thought we better get here quickly. It was a false alarm then, but it was certainly worth it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Daniels family, who live in Alton, have two other sons – Cody, 14, and Riley 8 – plus a daughter, Haley, 13. For delivering the first AMH baby of 2017, the Daniels family received a wagon full of gifts donated by several AMH departments.

“That was amazing,” Elizabeth said. “I saw the wagon when we got here and I thought it was just out as some type of display. After Jackson was born, they told me it was all for me. And everyone on the nursing staff has been great.”

More like this: