Applications Being Accepted from Companies Seeking to Present at 2017 Kansas City Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Entrepreneurs have two more weeks to meet the early application deadline to apply to present their cases to prospective investors at the 2017 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

The 18th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum will be in Kansas City on March 28-29. Applications from high-growth companies throughout the Midwest that want to present their cases to investors at the 2017 event will be accepted for the early application deadline through end of business on November 11, said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director.

“We’re looking for applications now to meet the November 11 early application deadline from fast-track companies in search of substantial investment to power their growth dynamically,” said Ms. Walsh. “Entrepreneurs leading these firms aren’t seeking to grow their businesses in an organic, gradual way. They’re looking to power up their companies to the next level with a big boost.”

Fast-growth companies that seek to present at the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum in 2017 but are unable to meet the early application deadline still will have an opportunity to apply, she noted.

InvestMidwest, which regularly attracts upwards of 300 attendees, will be at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center on March 28-29. The venture capital forum is considered a showcase for the best young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest. It will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will each top out in length at eight minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Ms. Walsh said companies applying by the early application deadline to present at InvestMidwest realize a solid benefit.

“Over the years, we’ve seen that an early application receives deeper consideration,” she said. “If selection committee members have questions, early applicants have time to answer the questions for clarification. That can make the difference in the committee’s decision regarding a company being invited to present at InvestMidwest.”

Businesses that can’t meet the early application deadline still have time to apply, however, and are not penalized for not meeting the early application deadline.

“The final application deadline is January 13, 2017, which still allows entrepreneurs a chance to be selected,” Ms. Walsh said, “so companies that can’t meet the early application deadline still have time to apply.”

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 17 events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment, with the venture capital forum being held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area.

“We consistently attract some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies and a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2016 event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees.” She said attendees included representatives from leading venture capital firms, corporate investors, angel investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

For more information, visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

More like this: