BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial High School boy’s soccer team knew that they had a chance to play on their home field again during this postseason. They had to win two games to get back there and in doing so, come home with a Regional Championship.

The Eagles took the two-hour bus ride to Mattoon to play the Green Wave in the Class 2A Regional Finals and came up with a huge 6-1 win. It was the program’s third regional title in four years.

Last night started off with constant pressure, but CM just couldn’t finish any shots early on. They missed a good chance in the first 30 seconds.

Mattoon actually got on the board first with a headed goal off of a long throw in. It was their only shot on goal of the game, but it was good enough to take the lead in the 15th minute.

It was senior Bryce Davis who scored CM’s first two goals to tie things back up and take the lead. His second went on to be his 10th game-winning goal and his 58th overall this season.

“He stepped it up for us,” CM head coach Derek Jarman said. “He’s always been a goal scorer, but he came through in those big moments.”

Davis ended the night with four goals. The other two were scored by senior midfielders Brayden Zyung and Ethan Miller. Zyung also had an assist. Other assists came from sophomore midfielder Tyler Wilson and senior midfielder Nick Fiorino, they each had two. Senior defender Ben Werts had one.

“We have so many guys that contribute,” Jarman said.

22 different players have now scored this season for the Eagles and 21 players have registered at least one assist.

CM will now await to find out who their opponent will be. Mascoutah takes on Carbondale this afternoon at Mascoutah. The Eagles will host the winner of that game in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals.

With CM already through and Mascoutah, Triad, and Waterloo all still in the mix, it’s very possible that we see an all-Mississippi Conference sectional. Triad takes on Marquette Catholic and Waterloo plays Marion. Both of those games are happening this afternoon (Oct. 22) as well.

No matter who goes through, it will be no walk in the park to a sectional title.

“No easy game at any stage of this tournament, Jarman said. “If you don’t play a full 80 minutes, you’re going home.”

CM’s sectional semifinal game will kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th from Hauser Field.

