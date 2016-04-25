Eagles use big inning for Sunday win

The Cougars fell to 8-28 overall and 5-15 in the OVC. Morehead State improved to 23-18 overall and 10-8 in league play.

SIUE starter Brandon Tatum (1-1) allowed six runs on five hits over just an inning and one third. He struck out two.

The Eagles scored a run in the top of the first when a pickoff throw got away from Tatum, allowing Morehead State outfielder Will Schneider to score from first.

"I didn't think he was nervous," SIUE Coach Danny Jackson said. "He looked pretty good in the first inning other than the pickoff play which got away from him."

The Eagles scored seven times on six hits in the second inning. Schneider had a two-run home run in the inning and left fielder Niko Hulsizer drove home two with a triple.

Schneider finished with two hits and two RBIs. Hulsizer had three hits and two RBIs.

"I don't know if he was little more amped up in the second inning or what it was, but he left the ball up and they jumped on him," Jackson continued. "He was attacking the strike zone and that happens sometimes."

The Cougars scored both of their runs on home runs. Dustin Woodcock hit his third of the season with one out in the first inning to tie the score 1-1 at the time. Freshman outfielder Logan Andersen connected for his first career home run to lead off the third inning.

Connor Buenger relieved Tatum on the mound for SIUE and pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits. He struck out two.

"It was good to see him have some success," Jackson said of Buenger. "I wanted him to go once maybe twice through the order and he ended up chewing up four innings for us."

After being shut out on just four hits Saturday, the Cougars offense bounced back with 12 hits Sunday. Keaton Wright was 3 for 5. Skyler Geissinger and Austin Verschoore each had two hits.

"I think we attacked with confidence until we got runners in scoring position and then we kind of got back in that passive approach," Jackson said.

SIUE left 11 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.

"I was happy with the way we came out attacking pitches up in the zone," Jackson added. "But then we let a couple of opportunities slip through our fingers. We have to believe that we can come through in those situations."

SIUE is scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday at Western Illinois. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 3 p.m.

"I'm hoping some guys can take confidence from this weekend," Jackson said. "Not only do we belong, but we can win series if we just play our game. We just have to play our game."