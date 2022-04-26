WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial won the boys title by a wide margin in the Madison County Small-School Track and Field Championships held Monday at East Alton-Wood River Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles won with 143 points, ahead of second-place Madison, who had 111 points. Roxana came in third with 94 points, the host Oilers were fourth with 71 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fifth with 50 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in sixth with 31 points and Marquette Catholic was seventh with 22 points.

DeByron Boyd of the Trojans won the 100 meters with a time of 11.47 seconds, with CM's Jordan McMurray second at 11.62 seconds and Terrel Graves of Roxana was third at 11.66 seconds. Boyd also won the 200 meters, coming in at 23.16 seconds, with McMurray second at 23.32 seconds and Devon Green of the Oilers was third at 23.60 seconds. Madison made it three-for-three in the sprint races as Carlis Wilson, Jr. took the 400 meters at 51.72 seconds, with the Griffins' Jacob Huber second at 51.92 seconds and Green was third at 52.85 seconds.

Justice Eldridge of CM took the 800 meters with a time of 2:02.81, with EAWR's Aiden Loeffelman second at 2:07.91 and teammate Noah Mason third with a time of 2:14.64. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was the Eagles' Jackson Collman at 4:39.09, with Loeffelman second at 4:45.51 and D.J. Dutton CM third at 4:49.63. In the 3,200 meters, the Eagles' Lucas Naugle won with a time of 10:29.58, with McGivney's Evan Rybak second at 11:40.48 and Blake Schaper of the Knights came in third at 12:12.69.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters went to Metro-East's Nathan Butler with a time of 16.46 seconds, while Jaylene Williams of Madison was second at 17.64 seconds and Marquette's Nick Acklin was third at 20.45 seconds. Garrett McBride of the Shells was the winner of the 300-meter hurdles, having a time of 44.08 seconds, with Evan Zobrist of the Eagles second at 44.65 seconds and Williams was third with a time of 45.91 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters went to the Trojans, who had a time of 45.26 seconds, with the Shells second at 46.11 seconds and the Explorers were third at 48.07 seconds. In the 4x200 meter race, the winning team was Madison, with a time of 1:36.21, with Roxana second at 1:36.95 and Metro-East third at 1:40.27. The 4x400 meters was won by CM, who came in at 3:39.07, with Madison right behind in second at 3:39.13 and Roxana third at 4:05.09. In the 4x800 meter race, the Eagles won the event at 8:50.11, with EAWR in second at 9:38.41 and Father McGivney third at 9:50.38.

In the field events, the high jump was a three-way tie for first between Butler, Green and CM's Logan Turbyfil, who all went over at 1.65 meters, with Butler taking first, Green second and Turbyfil third on the fewest misses rule. In the long jump, Alex Kennedy of Madison was the winner with a leap of 5.93 meters, with Wilson coming in second at 5.87 meters and Metro-East's Griffin Kohlmiller was third with a distance of 5.80 meters. In the triple jump, McMurray was the winner with a distance of 11.42 meters, with Loeffelman placing second at 11.13 meters and Kameron Trammel of Madison third, going 10.98 meters.

Melvin Hodge of the Eagles won the shot put with a throw of 12.99 meters, with Roxana's Ashton Noble coming in second at 12.81 meters and Josh Hodge of CM third with a toss of 11.75 meters. In the discus throw, Roxana went one-two, with Noble winning with a distance of 47.25 meters and teammate Justin Laws second at 40.97 meters. Ben Morris of CM was third at 38.47 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

