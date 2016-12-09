BETHALTO – Dynamic offense courtesy of sister duo Alaira and Kourtland Tyus, Kaylee Eaton and Allie Troeckler brought the Mater Dei High School Knights to their knees on Thursday night at Civic Memorial High School.

The Eagles extended their record to an undefeated 8-0 with the 66-39 victory against the Knights.

“Overall, we started strong and finished strong,” CM head coach Jonathan Denney said. “Eaton, Tyus and little [Kourtland] Tyus can really stroke it from the outside and when they get hot, it’s fun to watch. They’ve done that the last two games for us [CM defeated Triad 65-41 last week] since the other teams have been keying in on Allie hard.”

Kaylee Eaton led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points to the board. Allie Troeckler edges closer to breaking the school’s point record with 18 points added for the night. She needs only 41 more points to align with Katie Broadway’s school record. Sisters Kourtland Tyus and Alaira Tyus each brought in 13 for the night. Freshman Anna Hall came off the bench in the fourth to contribute two additional points.

“Eaton and Alaira Tyus have had the green light for three years. They’re shooting and playing at such a high level now, and I think that’s why we’re so successful right now. Those juniors being more mature, a little tougher and stepping into the leadership roles, they’re really taking ownership and doing a great job. Kourtland Tyus plays with no fear. She acts like she’s been here before and she plays with a lot of moxie.”

The Taylorville High School Tornadoes will travel to face the Eagles at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday at CM.

