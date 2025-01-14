Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles secured a victory over the Staunton Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 48-39 in a closely contested game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles dominated early, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and establishing an 11-0 lead.

As the game progressed, Bethalto maintained their advantage, leading 26-17 at halftime. The Eagles extended their lead to 35-24 by the end of the third quarter.

Despite a strong effort from Staunton in the final quarter, where they outscored Bethalto 15-13, the Bulldogs were unable to close the gap.

Jack Piening led the Eagles with 14 points, while Adam Ogden contributed 12 points. For Staunton, Ethan Sharp was the standout performer, finishing with 12 points.

More like this:

Staunton Bulldogs Capture First Regional Championship Since 2009
Feb 28, 2025
Eagles' Fast Start Leads To Regional Title Against Highland
Feb 20, 2025
Sharp Leads Bulldogs With 14 Points, But Bulldogs Lose To Williamsville 57-35 In Greenville Sectional  
Mar 6, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Carrollton, Calhoun Post Girls Regional Wins
Feb 26, 2025
Waterloo Bulldogs Rally in Fourth Quarter to Beat Eagles
Dec 20, 2024

 