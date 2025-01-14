BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles secured a victory over the Staunton Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 48-39 in a closely contested game.

The Eagles dominated early, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and establishing an 11-0 lead.

As the game progressed, Bethalto maintained their advantage, leading 26-17 at halftime. The Eagles extended their lead to 35-24 by the end of the third quarter.

Despite a strong effort from Staunton in the final quarter, where they outscored Bethalto 15-13, the Bulldogs were unable to close the gap.

Jack Piening led the Eagles with 14 points, while Adam Ogden contributed 12 points. For Staunton, Ethan Sharp was the standout performer, finishing with 12 points.

