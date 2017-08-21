WOOD RIVER – For those who have played high school sport, the desire to compete and get back together with those who they played with and against never leaves.

Nor does the desire to strap on the pads and don the uniform of the school they played for one more time.

For alumni football players from Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River, the opportunity to play for their schools one more time came Saturday night at EAWR's Memorial Stadium in a fund-raising football game between the two one-time Mississippi Valley Conference rivals, thanks to the organization Alumni Football USA, who helped organize a game between the backyard rivals before a packed house; some 2,200 tickets were sold in advance of the game, with the two schools each earning $8,000 for their football programs.

“It was a very successful game,” said Chuck Hulke, the Illinois state director for Alumni Football USA, which has helped put on alumni games in 29 states throughout the nation. “Everyone there had a great time; the players who played in the game really enjoyed the chance to play again; we had players in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who took the chance to be able to play again.”

While the Eagle alums defeated the Oiler alums 28-0 on the night, the chance to relive their high school experiences was a golden opportunity for players who graduated as far back as the 1970s to play again for their schools. “There's talk about having an alumni game between (EAWR) and Roxana next year,” Hulke said.

Alumni Football USA team coordinator Lance Still felt that Saturday night's game was a great way to bring the communities together. “It was a big success,” Still said. “Everyone had a great time; there's a lot of pride in the communities and it was great to see the communities come together for a game like this.

“Giving guys the chance to pull on the pads again and relive their days playing high school football is great.”

Alumni Football USA recently helped put on an alumni game between old rivals Granite City and Collinsville as well. For more information on the organization and how to organize alumni games to raise funds for the communities, visit www.alumnifootballusa.com online.

