BETHALTO - It's a little less than five weeks away, and for the Civic Memorial Eagles football team, they can't wait to get their season started.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The team is holding optional practices this week from 8-10 a.m. They lift, then head to the field for practice. Monday morning they worked on many tackling drills and went over some offensive plays.

After this Thursday, they will have a week off of practice where head coach Rick Reinhart instructed his team to take a break and enjoy their summer.

Their summer is a little longer than most other schools. That's because with all the construction going on in and around the building, they decided to push back the first day of school.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles’ opening game will fall on the first Friday of the new school year.

They'll hopefully get to kick off their season on their new and improved football field which is expected to be completed in time for their first game.

Regardless, there is still a lot of practice left to be had as Reinhart and the coaching staff has a younger team than usual.

After the much-needed week off, the team will be back at it starting Monday, August 8 when they begin two-a-days.

These photos below are from Monday's practice (July 25).

More like this:

Edwardsville's Marley Fox Delivers Three Hits, RBI, Strikes Out Six In Circle, In 18-1 Win Over Granite City  
4 days ago
Riley Nelson Throws Two Perfect Innings, Hits Two Home Runs, Tigers Win Softball Home Opener Over Central 19-2
Mar 22, 2025
No Goals But City Picks Up A Point In San Diego
Mar 3, 2025
City Goes Back To Cali In Search Of First Win Of The Season
Mar 8, 2025
City Renews I-70 Rivalry With Sporting Kansas City Saturday
Yesterday

 