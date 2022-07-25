BETHALTO - It's a little less than five weeks away, and for the Civic Memorial Eagles football team, they can't wait to get their season started.

The team is holding optional practices this week from 8-10 a.m. They lift, then head to the field for practice. Monday morning they worked on many tackling drills and went over some offensive plays.

After this Thursday, they will have a week off of practice where head coach Rick Reinhart instructed his team to take a break and enjoy their summer.

Their summer is a little longer than most other schools. That's because with all the construction going on in and around the building, they decided to push back the first day of school.

The Eagles’ opening game will fall on the first Friday of the new school year.

They'll hopefully get to kick off their season on their new and improved football field which is expected to be completed in time for their first game.

Regardless, there is still a lot of practice left to be had as Reinhart and the coaching staff has a younger team than usual.

After the much-needed week off, the team will be back at it starting Monday, August 8 when they begin two-a-days.

These photos below are from Monday's practice (July 25).

