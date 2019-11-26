BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Football team, fresh off of a 7-3 record and a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship, continues to honor the success of the team and its athletes. Just this week, Civic Memorial’s starting linebacker and running back, Nick “Shug” Walker was one of 18 players recently named as a member of the IHSFCA 4A All State Football Team. “Shug” along with several other players were also named to the All MVC team. Noah Turbyfill was also named to the All-State honorable mention team as a quarterback. “Shug” and Noah Turbyfill were both named to the Academic All-State team.

Other local awards went to Noah Turbyfill, who was named the Alton Knights of Columbus offensive player of the year and Chandler Powell who was the Alton Knights of Columbus defensive player of the year.

