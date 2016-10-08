BETHALTO -- Civic Memorial head football coach Mike Parmentier summed up Friday night’s game with Waterloo in one word, “Slobberknocker”.

The Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss to Highland with a 20-15 win over Waterloo on Homecoming Night in Bethalto. The Eagles improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Waterloo dropped to 4-3 and 2-2.

“Every game’s been like that,” Parmentier said. “There’s so much parody in our league. We win a close one tonight; lost a close one last week (Highland); won a close one earlier in the year (Jersey) and I think Mascoutah is a good team.”

While the Valley crown remains in the tight grip of Highland, a 24-0 winner over Triad Friday, the win keeps CM in the playoff hunt with a home game against Triad next week and a regular season finale on the road against Taylorville.

“I told our kids this game was big for us,” Parmentier said. “A win could lead us on a roll towards a couple of victories down the stretch. But a loss would’ve made it easy to hang our heads and lose three in a row.”

CM opened the scoring on their first possession when Camryn Gerhardt scored on a 4-yard run. Trevor Panyik’s extra point banged against most of the goal post when it hit the left upright, bounced off the crossbar and through to make it 7-0. But Waterloo answered on its first possession as well. Quarterback Ross Schrader scored on a 7-yard designed run. CM defensive end Eli Jones blocked the extra point to keep the Eagles in the lead 7-6.

CM made it 14-6 when Nick Newell scored on a 2-yard run. The lead was trimmed to 14-8 just before halftime when the Eagles snapped a punt attempt through their own end zone for a safety. Waterloo took its first lead midway through the third period when Kyle Knefelkamp scored on a 3-yard run. But before the quarter ended, CM scored again when quarterback Brayden Pierce found David Lane behind the defense for a 31-yard TD catch.

“Our regular guys played really well tonight,” Parmentier said. “And we got some great play from some of our second team. It’s a real advantage for us when we can get production from a lot of players so I can keep everyone fresh. Our offensive line was very good and Eli Jones had a monster game.

“We have a tough game coming against Triad. They’ll be a challenge for us, but we’ll start getting ready for them Tuesday.”

Corey Price didn’t score, but led CM with 95 rushing yards on 20 carries as the Eagles rambled for 218 yards. Pierce was 2-of-3 passing for 31 yards and a touchdown.

