EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced today a new addition at Edwardsville Township Community Park – a Gaga Ball Pit. Edwardsville resident and Eagle Scout candidate Jonathan Self completed the pit for his Eagle Service Project.

“We are thrilled Jonathan choose Township Park for his service project. Because of his generosity, the park now has a new feature for our residents to enjoy,” said Supervisor Miles.

Gaga Ball is a variant of dodgeball that is placed in a large fenced in area called a Gaga Ball Pit. The game combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping, with the object of being the last person standing.

“Many Boy Scout camps have Gaga Ball Pits and games are one of the many activities enjoyed at camp,” said Self. “I’m excited to share my love of the game with those in my community and add to the amenities at Township Park.”

Self is a sophomore at EHS and is the son of Ed and Linda Self.

To make the project possible, Self received donations from RP Lumber, DigitalArtz, the Micun Family, and many families and friends. Self also held a fundraiser at Dairy Queen in Edwardsville on August 8. Edwardsville Township provided the needed mulch.

For more information about the Gaga Ball Pit at Township Park, please visit the Township’s website at www.edwardsvilletownship.com.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



