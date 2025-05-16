Our Daily Show Interview! EAA Chapter 864 Pancake Breakfast This Saturday!

EAST ALTON – Fans of planes and pancakes are invited to a fly-in Pancake Breakfast this weekend hosted by a local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

The breakfast event is set for this Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on the Piston Aviation patio at the St. Louis Regional Airport, located at 8 Terminal Drive in East Alton.

Visitors can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, and juice at reasonable prices: only $10 per adult, $5 for kids ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. Proceeds will benefit the local EAA chapter and youth aviation education programs.

Jan and Randy McKee with EAA Chapter 864 shared more about the event on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com. Aviation enthusiasts will get a chance to gather and watch the skies as several pilots are expected to fly in for breakfast – while knowing the proceeds support a great cause.

Events like the annual Pancake Breakfast help the EAA fund aspiring aviator scholarships and programs like the Young Eagles program. The program offers free orientation flights to kids ages 8–17 on “Young Eagles Days,” the next of which is set for June 3, 2025, with more details available here.

“We just take them on an orientation flight, give them that spark for the possibilities of aviation, and then tie in that education, math and science and engineering, just to get them excited about potential career opportunities,” Jan said of the Young Eagles program.

For more details on the upcoming Pancake Breakfast, see the event page on Facebook or the full interview with Jan and Randy at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

