ALTON - The Alton River Dragons are excited to welcome two more fresh faces to the roster for 2025 with the announced additions of pitcher Rhett Dysolm and infielder Caleb Clealand.

Dysolm is a righthander who is entering his junior season at Kentucky Wesleyan. In 2024 he made five appearances, tossing 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts. The Bowling Green, KY native started his college career playing his freshman season at Coastal Alabama Community College.

He is joined by Clealand, an infielder from Snead State and a native of Pembroke Pines, FL. He is gearing up for his first season at Snead State after not appearing in a game after beginning his college career at Erskine College.

Both players are making their summer league debuts with the River Dragons.

Dysolm and Clealand join previously announced players including pitchers Bauer Dalke (Webster), Trent Markezich (Saint Xavier), Jackson Parrill (Lindenwood), Collin Quandee (Judson) and position players Tanner Aoki (Mississippi Valley State), Bryer Arview (John A. Logan), Matt Carrano (Parkland), Tom Early (Mississippi Valley State), JJ Jackson (MSOE), Luke Parmentier (Alabama State), Jayden Paytel (Parkland), Mark Wagner (Parkland), Preston Wright (Western Kentucky) and Bret Yarger (Lindenwood)

The River Dragons begin the season with their earliest start date in team history, May 27th. The season begins with four consecutive away games before the team returns to Lloyd Hopkins Field on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

An announcement on an aggressive, revamped, 2025 promotional schedule will be forthcoming in the next few weeks along with additional player releases.

The team will also soon be revealing plans around the first-ever kids clinic which will be held in June and run by various River Dragons players and coaches.

