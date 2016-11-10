EDWARDSVILLE - In our continuing effort to help our community, Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce that we will be working with Toys for Tots to collect new, unwrapped toys for children of the St. Louis metropolitan area. From Wednesday, November 9th, 2016 through Wednesday, December 7th, 2016, you can support Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Toys for Tots by donating your new, unwrapped toys at any of the following locations:

Slackers – Movies, Music, Games, Toys, and Comics

317 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

10900B Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208

150 Junction Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

2300 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, Missouri 63376

2432 West Clay Street, St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Computer Specialists

204 West Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois 62010

AllState Insurance – The John Standefer Agency

3015 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

J’s Market Grill

1808 Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002

Mallory’s Sports

1818 Vaughn Road, Wood River, Illinois 62095

We will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys at our events on Saturday, November 19th at the Douglas Club in Wood River, Illinois and on Saturday, November 26th at the Ready Room in St. Louis, Missouri. Please take a few moments out of your day and help Dynamo Pro Wrestling spread some holiday cheer to children throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Located in St. Louis, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has worked with many non-profit organizations, including The American Stroke Association, SHARE Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, the greater St. Louis chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Children’s Miracle Network, the Collinsville Raiders Football League, and the Pittsfield High School Athletic Department. For more information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, please visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. You can also receive audio updates on Dynamo Pro Wrestling by listening to Dynamo Pro Aftershock at www.ontheropesnetwork.com and on ITunes.

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to better communities in the future. For additional information regarding Toys for Tots, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

