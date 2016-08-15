WOOD RIVER - Dynamo Pro Wrestling will make its return to the Douglas Club in Wood River, Illnois on Saturday, August 20. This event is sponsored by Superior Contracting, Align Life Chiropractic, Slackers, Computer Specialists, American Maid Cleaning Service, Lighthouse Sounds, Schwegel’s, and J’s Market Grill.

This event will feature some of the best professional wrestling in the United States. In a rematch from last month’s event at the Sports Academy in Glen Carbon, Illinois. “The Snitch” will take on C.J. Shine. C.J. is looking to even the score after his underhand defeat last month. “The Snitch” wants revenge for having his image distributed all over social media after his last encounter with Shine.

In another eagerly anticipated contest, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze will take on “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher. This feud has been going on for months as Gallagher wants the world of professional wrestling to proclaim him “the best professional wrestler in the world”. Gallagher has gone to great lengths to do whatever it takes to rise up the ladder in Dynamo Pro Wrestling, going as far as talking badly about a man that he once considered a father figure. Makaze has shown that he will not stand for Gallagher’s attitude and looks to change Gallagher’s attitude at the Douglas Club.

And, in the main event, Dynamo Pro Dojo graduate and former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw finally gets his opportunity to challenge for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship. Standing in his way is the self-proclaimed “Greatest Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion of all time, “DirdEY: Jake Dirden. Dirden, the current three-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion, has wrestled all around the world, including Ring of Honor Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Dirden has said that there is no one in Dynamo Pro Wrestling that can take the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship from him.

Will Outlaw become a two-time Dynamo Pro champion? Will Dirden remain the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion? The only way to find out is to check out these and many more matches as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Douglas Club on Saturday, August 20th. Doors open at a special time of 4:30 PM and the matches start at 5:00 PM. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes its return to Wood River, Illinois. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Douglas Club at (618) 254-2211.

