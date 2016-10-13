ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Four Hands Brewery and Strange Donuts, is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, October 22nd, 2016. This professional wrestling event will be held at Four Hands Brewery, located at 1220 South 8th Street in St. Louis, Missouri. This event starts at 1:00 P.M. and is free and open to the public.

This event will such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Heavyweight Champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Tag Team Champions “High Level Enterprise, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 Champion OuTtKaSt, Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Champion Brandon Espinosa, “The Intelligent Monster” “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Don Mega” Shorty Biggs, C.J. Shine, “The Bite Club”, “The Cowboy” Ric Maverick, “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, and many more.

Live music will begin at the event at 12:00 PM. Food will be available for purchase from Seoul Taco, Gioia's Deli, Slide by Piece, Southern and inside Four Hands Brewery’s tasting room, The 5th Wheel. In conjunction with the event, Four Hands Brewery will be debut their brand-new APRICOT SLAM at the event. Art Farm will be at the event, printing and selling t-shirts featuring Josh Rowan's poster design artwork. In addition, the first 100 children to attend the event will receive a FREE dunkie designed and created by Adam Bertels.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For information about Four Hands Brewery, you can check out their website at www.4handsbrewery.com, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/4HandsBrewingCompany, and on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/4HandsBrewery.

