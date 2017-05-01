ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, May 13th, 2017. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Doors open at 6:00 P.M. with a bell time of 7:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

It has been over twenty years since professional wrestling has been held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling starts a new tradition at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

