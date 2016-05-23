ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event this Saturday, May 28th, 2016. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers - Music, Movies, Games, Toys & Comics & Computer Specialists, will be held at the Ready Room, located at 4195 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 with a $2 surcharge for attendees under twenty-one years of age.

This action-packed night of professional will feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Champion Brandon Espinosa, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion OuTtKaSt, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “KLD” Kevin Lee Davidson, Brandon Aarons, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes its return to the Ready Room. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Ready Room venue information, you can check out their website at www.thereadyroom.com, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thereadyroomstl, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheReadyRoom.

