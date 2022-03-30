EAST ALTON - Ty Bechel has been a part of many crusades to help others, from his work to help others battle and beat drug addiction to helping the less fortunate. Now Bechel and his friend, Paul Stover, will celebrate a new dynamic project - Renegade Gardens - this weekend with a groundbreaking at 509 Fifth Street in East Alton at the corner of Fifth and Harper Streets.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, and the public is extended an invitation to help create garden plots for the upcoming season. Work hours each day are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The rain date for the event is April 9 and 10.

“We also have something special planned for the kids, so bring the whole family,” Bechel said.

The mission statement of the new gardens group is as follows: "to plant, harvest and distribute organic produce to local communities to promote healthy and nutritious eating and educate volunteers and participants on food independence."

Renegade Gardens is a 501c3, nonprofit community garden.

Bechel of East Alton is the co-founder of this new organization with Stover of Bethalto. Both men said they are extremely excited about the impact Renegade Gardens will have on the region. Stover is an experienced gardener who said he loves this type of project.

Other board members for Renegade Gardens include Rachel Done, Julia Wheel, Kristin Fulkerson, and Megan Tyler. Family Farms Charities of Brighton provided the seed money of $2,500 to get started.

Joe Pruitt, Owner of Pruitt Mechanical Services, is donating and installing a blessing box for the plot on the corner of Fifth and Harper in East Alton.

“The Village of East Alton and Mayor Carlton are working with us and are very supportive,” Bechel said.

Donations are still being taken for the project. Contact Bechel at (618) 780-4843 if you desire more information or want to donate.

For more, see: www.facebook.com/rgardensIL

