EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School wrestler Dylan Gvillo, one of the Tigers' most accomplished wrestlers in his four years with the program, has signed a letter of intent to attend Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Gvillo, who finished second in the state at 132 pounds in 2021, felt that going to Northern to continue his wrestling career was a step in the right direction for him.

For her efforts at EHS, Gvillo is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Gvillo said in a post-ceremony interview. "I think their facilities and their coaching staff, along with their past-proven ability is a huge reason for me going there."

The Huskies are a part of the Mid-American Conference, along with SIU-Edwardsville, for whom another Tiger wrestler, Jorden Johnson, signed with earlier in the day. It's a very good wrestling conference that Gvillo's looking forward to competing in.

"I think it's a pretty solid conference," Gvillo said. "I know that Lindenwood (from St. Charles, Mo.) will be coming in there this year, which is where my brother's (Drew) at. We'll be seeing him as well."

Gvillo also considered SIUE, with Missouri being his first visit, and also talked with Chattanooga and St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minn. being his second choice. He plans on majoring in business while at NIU, but hasn't yet decided what he'll do after graduation.

Gvillo will bring much to the Huskies, with plans on being in the lineup as soon as possible.

"I think I can bring a lot of good," Gvillo said. "I think I can be in the starting lineup here shortly."

Gvillo also has many strengths as a wrestler.

"I think I've got a lot of strengths," Gvillo said, "and biggest is an ability to grow. I think with the elite partners that they provide, I can bounce off of them and really grow as a wrester."

Tigers head coach Jon Wagner feels that both Johnson and Gvillo will bring much to their programs.

"They both put in a lot of work," Wagner said, "they both kind of come from different directions. Dylan's been wrestling forever, but very knowledgable in the sport, been involved and nice to see him get rewarded, going to a nice Division-I school up in Northern Illinois, excited for him to keep wrestling up there. Dylan's physical, fast and he should do great."

Gvillo also brings many intangibles and a solid work ethic to Northern.

"Like I said, Dylan is strong, fast, physical," Wagner said. "He's got every component, he can wrestle for 15 minutes straight, he's always in good shape. So he's been wrestling, knows a lot of techniques, so I expect him to compete real hard there and do a great job."

Both Gvillo and Johnson will bring a lot to MAC wrestling as well.

"They're both in the same conference, that's a great point," Wagner said. "And they all have outstanding coaches, so it's time for them to move on, get some new coaches and do great things. So I'm excited for them."

Wagner will have great memories of both Johnson and Gvillo as they begin their individual journeys.

"When you coach wrestling, you're on the road a lot," Wagner said. "We always share highs and lows, the work that you've got to put in and the weight loss, the training that goes along with it. And when it's all over, you kind of reflect back and see how great of a story it was.

"I'm excited to see them," Wagner continued. "We've got a couple of other kids wrestling right now. It's probably our largest contingency; we've got about eight kids out there wrestling at all different levels. Just excited to keep them, know that they love the sport and that's going to help them get a college education."

Gvillo described his season with the Tigers as much better than previous seasons, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing a huge factor in the disruptions.

"It was obviously a lot better than the previous seasons," Gvillo said, "just based upon past COVID. It was a lot more normal and I think I ended with a good high note."

As for his time with the Huskies, Gvillo has some very simple and attainable goals for himself.

"I think I'd like to grow and develop," Gvillo said, "and be the person I want to be, both in wrestling and outside."

And a favorite memory of wrestling for Edwardsville?

"There's a lot," Gvillo said with a smile. "I'd probably have to say wrestling in the state finals my junior year."

