EDWARDSVILLE - Sunset Hills Country Club swimmer Dylan Cohn had a good Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet for the Stingrays, picking up a second and two thirds in her events at the 60th annual meet, held July 17 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, which was one of the best performances on the day for her club.

In an interview that was held during the meet, Cohn thought she had good performances in her races, just missing a second play finish by two-tenths of a second.

"I've done pretty well," Cohn said. "I've got a third in both my events. My 50 (-yard freestyle) was really close, like point-two seconds off from second. So, yeah, I've been doing pretty good."

Despite the fact that the Stingrays were the smallest team, in terms of total numbers of swimmers, all season, the team worked hard and earned much accolades and accomplishments during the year.

"I've been really good," Cohn said. "I've gotten first place in a lot of meets, like, a lot. So yeah, that's pretty good."

Article continues after sponsor message

Cohn is about to enter eighth grade in middle school and does have hopes and aspirations of swimming for the Tigers. She's also an accomplished cross country runner as well, and choosing between the Edwardsville cross country and swimming teams, both very successful programs, will be a difficult one, indeed.

"I'm still debating, because I do cross country, too," Cohn said. "So I don't know which one I'm going to pick, because it's the same season."

There are many similarities between cross country and swimming, in terms of doing what needs to be done to be successful at either sport. There are also a lot of big differences between the two sports as well.

"You definitely have to have a lot of endurance," Cohn said, referring to cross country, "and the practices are a lot different from other sports, because they're way harder stuff."

Should Cohn decide to proceed into swimming, there are many goals that she would like to accomplish as well.

"You know, I just want to be good on the team," Cohn said, "and be like a good leader and be one of the best."

More like this: