DECATUR - Alton's Jillian Dwiggins qualified for the state tournament as an individual, but the Redbirds couldn't go through as a team, finishing seventh, while Jersey came in 12th at the IHSA girls bowling Decatur Eisenhower sectional meet, held Saturday morning and afternoon at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur.

Joliet West won the team championship with a 5,927 with Minooka finishing second with a 5,494, Plainfield Central was third at 5.483, and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West claimed the fourth and final team berth with a 5.427. Morton was fifth at 5.341, with Taylorville sixth at 5,295, the Redbirds came in seventh at 5,247, Abington-Avon was eighth at 4.980, Pana came in ninth at 4,810. and Galesburg rounded out the top ten with a 4,560. Bradley-Bourbonnais was 11th with a 4.480, and the Panthers were 12th at 4,435.

Emily Michon of Joliet West won the individual title with a 1.274. while Dwiggins shot a 1.215 six-game series to advance to state. No other Alton individual, or Jersey individual scores, were available.

The team and individual qualifiers all will compete at the IHSA state tournament next weekend, Feb. 21-22, at the Cherry Bowl Lanes, the traditional home of the finals, in Rockford.

