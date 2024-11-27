GLEN CARBON - Dutch Bros Coffee is one step closer to opening their first-ever Illinois location in Glen Carbon’s continuously developing Orchard Town Center.

Plans for the new coffee spot were first announced in June, when Mayor Bob Marcus said the village is “proud to be home to Dutch Bros' first Illinois location."

While the location is still far from opening its doors, one minor step towards its construction was taken this week. Village Board members on Tuesday approved a re-subdivision of Orchard Town Center Outparcel 12, dividing it into lots 12A and 12B.

"12B is where Dutch Bros will be putting their drive-through establishment,” Community Development Director Erika Heil said. She added that the occupant of lot 12A has not yet been announced.

A construction timeline for the new coffee shop is still unclear, as Heil said the site plan is currently under review. Once the site plan goes through the Planning and Zoning Commission, the plan will face Village Board approval at a future meeting.

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the re-subdivision, with Trustee Ben Maliszewski being the only board member absent.

