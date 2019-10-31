Du Quoin, IL- The Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations, ISP Crime Scene, ISP District 13, Du Quoin Police Department, Du Quoin Fire Department, and the Illinois Fire Marshalls are investigating a shooting and fire at 749 N. Division Street in Du Quoin, IL.

At approximately 2:31 am on 10/30/19 the Du Quoin Police Department responded to a report of an alleged disturbance at 749 N. Division Street. Officers from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police SWAT, and Pinckneyville Police Department responded to the scene to assist with the incident and Dustin Goodwin was subsequently arrested.

Goodwin has been charged with three (3) counts of Attempt First Degree Murder and is being housed at the Perry County Jail on $5,000,000 and a court date has yet to be set.

North Division and North Washington Street were both closed north of East Coles Street to all traffic during the standoff. North Washington Street has since been reopened. The investigation into the shooting and fire continues.

