SPRINGFIELD - Get a close-up view of life in the World War I trenches of Europe during the 2016 Great War Encampment at the Illinois State Military Museum, in Springfield, Illinois. The event will be held Friday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See how Illinois National Guard troops lived and fought “Over There.” The event features uniformed Living Historians, a recreated trench with WWI military equipment and battle reenactments. In addition, there will be talks on how Illinois units trained and fought and the consequences of the war. Uniformed reenactors will demonstrate WWI combat techniques through mock battles.

The event is open to the public. Admission and parking is free. Additional parking is available behind the museum. For additional information, please contact the Illinois State Military Museum at 217-761-3910.

