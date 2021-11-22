Senator Duckworth (center) meets with representatives from the Metro East economic organization Be-State Development.ST. LOUIS – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with representatives from the Metro East economic organization Bi-State Development, where she discussed how the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal President Biden signed into law this week will spur economic advancement in the region and help improve the lives of working Illinoisans by encouraging the creation of good-paying local jobs, updating roads and bridges, improving access to clean drinking water and ensuring more transit accessibility, among many other benefits.

“This law means more good-paying local jobs, better accessibility, and improved lives for families in the Metro East, for Illinoisans across the state and all Americans across the country,” Duckworth said. “The projects that this new law makes possible will help transform the lives of so many in our community for the better, and I’m proud we were able to get it done in Washington. I look forward to seeing the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal in the Metro East and across the whole region for years to come.”

Duckworth and the Bi-State Development representatives were also joined by officials from St. Louis County, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, America’s Central Port, Terminal Railroad Association, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and MidAmerica Airport.

On Monday, President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law with several provisions led by Duckworth that will help improve the lives of working Americans by reducing traffic congestion, allowing infrastructure projects to implement local hiring initiatives, protecting roadside responders and improving transit accessibility, among many other benefits for workers. The law will help Illinois and Illinois communities improve roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports, and more throughout the state to allow for more good-paying jobs, better accessibility, and needed investments.

