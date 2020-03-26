Seems like a good time for some good news. Have you noticed? Coronavirus, Influenza A and B, stock market indices in bear market territory, political disagreements and hatred filling every medium. Ready for some good news? Here it is: Psalm 46 (NLT) 1 God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. 2 So we will not fear when earthquakes come and the mountains crumble into the sea. 3 Let the oceans roar and foam. Let the mountains tremble as the waters surge! 7 The Lord of Heaven’s Armies is here among us; the God of Israel is our fortress. 10 “Be still, and know that I am God! I will be honored by every nation. I will be honored throughout the world.” 11 The Lord of Heaven’s Armies is here among us; the God of Israel is our fortress.

God is ready to help in times of trouble, just like the ones that have presented themselves to us with little or no forewarning. If our faith and trust is in Him, fear evaporates. God is our fortress when we are under attack from every direction. Indeed, be still from all of our hand-wringing and know that The Lord is God overall! In times of distress, we all need reassurance, note that verse 11 repeats verse 7.

Need some more reinforcement and encouragement? Join us Sunday at 10 a.m. at River of Life Community Church (therivergodfrey.com). God bless you!

Psalm 27 (AMP) 14 Wait for and confidently expect the Lord; Be strong and let your heart take courage; Yes, wait for and confidently expect the Lord.

