WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today accompanied Senator-elect Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) onto the floor of the U.S. Senate for her swearing-in ceremony. Duckworth was sworn-in by Vice President Joe Biden as the new Senator from Illinois.

“It was my honor to accompany Senator Duckworth to her swearing-in ceremony as a U.S. Senator. Having first met Senator Duckworth while she was recovering from her combat injuries at Walter Reed, to watching her be sworn-in as an Assistant Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs and then as the U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 8th District, today was a very proud moment,” said Durbin. “I look forward to working with her as a partner, friend, and now colleague in the Senate to advance the priorities of the people of Illinois.”

Duckworth resigned her position as U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 8th District earlier today. She replaced Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) in a seat that was previously held by, among others: President Barack Obama, James Shields, Everett Dirksen, Adlai Stevenson III, Alan J. Dixon, Carol Moseley Braun and Peter Fitzgerald.

