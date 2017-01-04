 

Senator-elect Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today accompanied Senator-elect Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) onto the floor of the U.S. Senate for her swearing-in ceremony. Duckworth was sworn-in by Vice President Joe Biden as the new Senator from Illinois.

“It was my honor to accompany Senator Duckworth to her swearing-in ceremony as a U.S. Senator. Having first met Senator Duckworth while she was recovering from her combat injuries at Walter Reed, to watching her be sworn-in as an Assistant Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs and then as the U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 8th District, today was a very proud moment,” said Durbin. “I look forward to working with her as a partner, friend, and now colleague in the Senate to advance the priorities of the people of Illinois.”

Duckworth resigned her position as U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 8th District earlier today. She replaced Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) in a seat that was previously held by, among others: President Barack Obama, James Shields, Everett Dirksen, Adlai Stevenson III, Alan J. Dixon, Carol Moseley Braun and Peter Fitzgerald.

More like this:

Duckworth, Blumenthal, Kelly, Hirono Call Out White House for Refusing to Hold Trump SignalGate Leakers Accountable For Putting Servicemembers At Risk
5 days ago
Duckworth Statement on DoD Inspector General Launching Investigation into Pete Hegseth’s Use of Signal to Discuss Airstrike Plans
Yesterday
Duckworth Secures Commitment from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Nominee to Ensure Legally-Required Oversight on Military Decisions
5 days ago
Duckworth Presses Boeing CEO Ortberg for Being Unwilling to Categorically Refuse Self-Inspection Authority From FAA Before Oversight Issues Are Fixed
5 days ago
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
4 days ago

 