WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, slammed President Trump and Vice President Vance’s tense and embarrassing meeting in the Oval Office on Friday with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Durbin began his remarks by reflecting on Casimir Pulaski Day—a local holiday observed in Illinois on the first Monday of March in memory of Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War cavalry officer born in Poland. This morning in Chicago, Durbin attended an event honoring Pulaski Day with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. He also attended a large rally in support of Ukraine yesterday. During his speech, Durbin also highlighted the critical relationship between Poland and the United States and how strengthening the NATO alliance is more important now than ever in light of Russian President Putin and Trump’s actions.

“As I said today, it was a Pulaski moment. The United States and Poland stand together again for the future of both their nations. I believe in NATO, and I don’t know what we’ll do without it, but now we have to consider that. This new President [Trump] just a few weeks into his presidency is threatening the very future and existence of NATO. If we walk away from it, if the United States disengages from NATO, the question is whether or not Europe can stand on its own feet. I think they will eventually, but in the meantime, countries like Poland, the Baltic nations, and many others are vulnerable to Putin’s aggression,” Durbin said.

“I am saddened, shocked, stunned at what happened in the Oval Office last week with President Zelenskyy. To have that display on live television breaks my heart. To think that… we would humiliate our ally in Ukraine and at the same time talk about the greatness of Vladimir Putin—I just find it disgusting,” Durbin continued.

Three years after Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, approximately 46,000 Ukrainians have died defending their country. Durbin detailed how President Trump has spewed outrageous comments when talking about Ukraine. Trump has claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia and attacked the legitimacy of Zelenskyy—who was democratically elected in a free and fair election. Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” Both comments are similar to propaganda lies said by Putin.

“What in the world is he [President Trump] talking about? These people have been fighting to the death, millions have been displaced, and they have been standing up for the values we cherish in this country. To walk away from them and subject their leader to what we saw last Friday in the Oval Office is disgusting. [It’s] humiliating and below the dignity of the United States,” Durbin said.

“I stand behind Ukraine because I believe those people are fighting for the very values that we treasure. And they stood by the United States and they said ‘thank you’ many, many times to me and to others. We need to stand behind NATO and Ukraine and stand for the values that are important. Hitching our star to Vladimir Putin is a fool’s errand. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. I hope to goodness we don’t reach that point,” Durbin concluded.

Last week, Durbin introduced the Protecting our Guests During Hostilities in Ukraine Act, legislation that would provide temporary guest status to Ukrainians and their immediate family members who are already in the United States through the “Uniting for Ukraine” parole process. The bill allows Ukrainians to stay and work in the U.S. until the Secretary of State determines that hostilities in Ukraine have ceased and it is safe for them to return. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Peter Welch (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) are cosponsors of the legislation. Bill text can be found here.

Durbin also joined U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and others in leading a simple resolution last week that expresses continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condolences for the loss of thousands of lives to Russian aggression; rejects Russia’s attempts to militarily seize sovereign Ukrainian territory; reaffirms U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; and states unequivocally that Ukraine must be at the table for negotiations on its future.

