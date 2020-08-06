WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) took to the Senate floor today to call out United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to eliminate overtime for United States Postal Service (USPS) workers, which has increased delays in mail delivery, and strained the ability of USPS employees to perform an essential service to millions of Americans, especially those living in rural areas. In his speech, Durbin expressed support for USPS workers who continue to perform a critical and essential service for communities despite inadequate leadership from the Postmaster General.

“Postmaster DeJoy does not seem to understand the postal service as an essential service provided by the government, not a luxury and certainly not a routine business. Americans rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver needed packages, medications, social security checks, and other benefits,” said Durbin. “Many small businesses would absolutely fold if they couldn’t use the U.S. Postal Service and its daily operations. Rural Americans know that many for-profit delivery services won’t come to their addresses in small-town America, but the Postal Service will be there.”

Durbin also spoke about the need to fully fund the USPS and his support for a Heroes Act provision that would offer the USPS $25 billion in emergency funding to cover revenue losses over the next two years. With the general election just months away, Durbin called for immediate funding for the USPS as its services are essential in ensuring Americans can safely exercise their right to vote through mail-in voting.

“We are less than 100 days from an election where mail-in ballots delivered by the Postal Service will be vital to ensuring people of all political persuasions that they can safely exercise their right to vote while following public health experts’ recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Durbin.

