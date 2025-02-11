WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense (SACD), yesterday sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to warn him against the politicization of the Department of Defense (DoD). Durbin’s letter comes after several thinly-veiled political orders by the Trump Administration related to the nation’s military, including removing protection from former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, using the military for immigration enforcement, and impounding congressional approved DoD funding.

"I write to express my concern that President Trump's personal agenda is counter to defending against our country's serious national security threats. Since the President's inauguration less than one month ago, the Trump Administration has pursued several dubious executive actions that threaten our military's long-standing ethos to remain nonpartisan and promote merit, both of which you spoke to the importance of during your hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) prior to your confirmation," Durbin began his letter.

"I am deeply alarmed that these actions may not only erode trust in our military as an institution, but also dangerously distract from where our focus ought to be on foreign adversaries and their capabilities," Durbin wrote.

Durbin then laid out the troublesome and political actions that the Trump Administration has taken since January 20.

Durbin referenced the "targeting [of] military officers such as… former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley… as part of an effort to go after individuals unceremoniously deemed unfit or considered political adversaries."

In January, Secretary Hegseth removed General Milley’s security detail despite ongoing threats related to the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian General Qusem Soleimani. DoD also announced that there will be an investigation into General Milley for “undermining the chain of command,” but there has been no clear indication of what conduct would be investigated. Rather, the investigation and threat of demoting General Milley’s four-star rank appears to be a political reaction to General Milley’s public comments about being photographed at Lafayette Square after President Trump cleared the area of protestors using National Guard troops. Similarly, Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a military service, was removed from her post on President Trump’s second day in office without warning and ahead of her scheduled departure.

Durbin also emphasized that the Trump Administration is "diverting DoD resources and critical warfighting personnel for contentious immigration enforcement, compromising our military assets and distracting from national security threats."

Immediately upon being sworn in, President Trump signed an executive order stating that DoD would deploy troops to the southern border despite federal law prohibiting the use of military for law enforcement. At the end of January, DoD announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would use facilities at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, as a detention center for undocumented immigrants. Further, military planes typically used for missions such as providing security assistance to Ukraine and Israel or hunting Russian and Chinese submarines have been used to deport immigrants and provide surveillance on our southern border. In addition, in an unprecedented move, the Trump administration began flying migrants on military aircraft from the U.S. for detention at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

In addition, Durbin decried the administration’s efforts to freeze congressionally-appropriated funding for programs such as defense medical research, which supports lifesaving treatment and prevention of illnesses for service members, veterans, and the civilian population. Since Fiscal Year 2015, Durbin has boosted defense medical research funding by more than $1.4 billion or 82 percent through SACD.

Durbin also noted that administration efforts to overturn policies that “remove barriers and enhance opportunities for qualified recruits” ultimately “[undermines] force strength and readiness—in the midst of unprecedented recruitment and retention challenges.” On January 27, President Trump issued an Executive Order effectively banning transgender troops from the military. And on January 31, the Pentagon eliminated a Biden-era policy that would provide reimbursements for service members who travel out of state to get reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“America’s national security depends on the Department of Defense functioning as a stable institution that supports its personnel rather than being thrown into disarray. Further, increasing politicization of our military risks diminishing the role of the United States on the international stage, sending a dangerous signal to our allies and adversaries alike,” Durbin said.

“In the spirit of your promise before SASC to be a faithful partner to Congress, I urge you to defend the principles of the Department of Defense,” Durbin concluded his letter.

Prior to Secretary Hegseth’s confirmation, Durbin made his concerns about his nomination clear. In January, Durbin delivered a speech on the Senate floor explaining his objections to Hegseth’s nomination, including his inability to articulate a defense strategy in addressing threats to the U.S., his disparaging comments about women serving in the military, and troubling reports of financial mismanagement, alcohol abuse, and personal misconduct.

The full text of the letter can be found here and below:

February 9, 2025

Dear Secretary Hegseth,

I write to express my concern that President Trump’s personal agenda is counter to defending against our country’s serious national security threats. Since the President’s inauguration less than one month ago, the Trump Administration has pursued several dubious executive actions that threaten our military’s long-standing ethos to remain nonpartisan and promote merit, both of which you spoke to the importance of during your hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) prior to your confirmation. I am deeply alarmed that these actions may not only erode trust in our military as an institution, but also dangerously distract from where our focus ought to be on foreign adversaries and their capabilities. With China rapidly building its nuclear and naval forces, Russia fighting a war of aggression on the border of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and North Korea and Iran pursuing nuclear weapons and destabilizing actions, these erratic pursuits distract from the real threats to our nation.

The Trump Administration’s troubling actions have included, but are not limited to:

Targeting military officers such as Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, as well as civilian federal government employees within the Department of Defense (DoD), such as the Senate-confirmed Inspector General, as part of an effort to go after individuals unceremoniously deemed unfit or considered political adversaries;

Diverting DoD resources and critical warfighting personnel for contentious immigration enforcement, compromising our military assets and distracting from national security threats;

Unconstitutionally impounding congressionally approved DoD funding from a myriad of programs that protect and support our service members, including projects that boost defense medical research, reduce civilian casualties, provide infrastructure grants to municipalities near military installations, and promote investments in critical technologies, sowing mass confusion and chaos; and

Undermining force strength and readiness—in the midst of unprecedented recruitment and retention challenges—by arbitrarily weaponizing programs and policies designed to remove barriers and enhance benefits and opportunities for qualified recruits.

As you know, DoD is the largest federal government agency in the United States. Your responsibilities include overseeing a nearly $900 billion budget, more than 3.5 million service members and civilian employees, and 750 military installations around the world. America’s national security depends on the Department of Defense functioning as a stable institution that supports its personnel rather than being thrown into disarray. Further, increasing politicization of our military risks diminishing the role of the United States on the international stage, sending a dangerous signal to our allies and adversaries alike.

In the spirit of your promise before SASC to be a faithful partner to Congress, I urge you to defend the principles of the Department of Defense.

