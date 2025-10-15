WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) issued the following statement on today’s oral arguments in Louisiana v. Callais:

“All Americans should have a fair say in who represents them in Congress. Led by a President who tried stealing an election, Republicans have lost all respect for election integrity. We’re now witnessing a never-before-seen political pressure campaign to rig elections by enabling politicians to choose their voters—not the other way around.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rather than tit-for-tat political games, the American people deserve stability at the voting booth. The Voting Rights Act has provided that consistency for decades—but faces escalating attacks from Republicans dead-set on politicizing election administration.

“By ruling in favor of Black voters in Louisiana, the Supreme Court can protect fair representation for all Americans, especially those who have been historically disenfranchised by racial gerrymandering and other discriminatory voting practices.

“Even better, we can secure our elections without relying on the Supreme Court. Congress must pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore voting protections and strengthen them.”

Durbin and Warnock lead efforts to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would update and restore critical safeguards of the original Voting Rights Act.

More like this: