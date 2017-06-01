CHICAGO—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin has returned from South Korea, where he met with newly-elected President Moon Jae-in, his National Security Advisor, Defense Minister, and other key officials. Durbin also met with U.S. diplomatic and military personnel deployed on the Korean peninsula.

“The Trump Administration has taken an aggressive stance with North Korea and made contradictory statements that have rattled the international community—I wanted to get a sense for how that is being received with our key ally, South Korea,”

said Durbin. “The generations old conflict between the North and South is incredibly complex, and as I told President Moon, the United States shares his goal of preventing a nuclear-armed North Korea. I want to ensure that this critical objective is not being used to distract from the scandals threatening to swamp the Trump Administration’s agenda. The stakes are too high for America and for our friends in South Korea and the region.”

