Durbin, Trump, Issue Statements On President-Elect's Intent To Nominate Kash Patel As FBI Director
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he intends to nominate Kash Patel to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI):
“We already have a FBI Director, Christopher Wray, and his term does not expire until 2027. President-elect Trump knows this, because he nominated Director Wray in 2017 after he fired the previous Director, James Comey, another lifelong Republican who failed Trump’s loyalty test. President Biden kept Director Wray in office because the FBI is supposed to be insulated from partisanship. Now, the President-elect wants to replace his own appointee with an unqualified loyalist. The Senate should reject this unprecedented effort to weaponize the FBI for the campaign of retribution that Donald Trump has promised.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Trump made an announcement about Patel’s appointment in a Truth Social post on Saturday.
"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump's statement read. "He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution."
More like this: