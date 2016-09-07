Durbin to Senate GOP: Do your job Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today blasted Senate Republican leaders for politicizing legislative efforts to address the growing Zika crisis. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin called on Republicans to stop endangering the health of pregnant women and babies and work with Democrats to pass bipartisan emergency funding legislation. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “Seven months ago, the president asked Congress for $1.9 billion in emergency funding so that public health experts would have the resources they needed to fight Zika. Here we are almost seven months later, 200 days later, and Congress still has refused to provide the resources necessary to protect American families from this virus. This is a disgrace. It is an outrage,” said Durbin. “I’m tired of the partisan games being played with the health of pregnant women and babies. To date, that's exactly what's happened with the partisan response to this Zika crisis. It’s time for this to stop.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending