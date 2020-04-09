SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today urged the Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Treasury to prioritize the financial needs of small businesses in underserved and rural markets when processing and disbursing loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. In a letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Durbin asked the agencies to quickly issue guidance to lenders and agents that clearly outlines how lenders can best serve small businesses in rural and underserved communities, especially as the application process for the Paycheck Protection Program is underway. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act created the Paycheck Protection Program to provide immediate and much-needed financial assistance to our nation’s small businesses.

“Within the CARES Act, Congress expressed its intent that lenders and agents participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program prioritize the financial needs of small businesses in underserved and rural markets when processing and disbursing loans,” Durbin wrote. “It is critical that lenders and agents receive clear and expeditious guidance to ensure that farmers, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural and underserved communities are not left behind.”

