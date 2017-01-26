SHEPERDSTOWN, WV—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that he supports a full and independent investigation of the 2016 presidential election, including a review of irregularities, voter suppression, foreign interference, and President Trump’s allegations of fraud.

“Though our reasons may differ, the President and I agree that the American people deserve an independent, nonpartisan investigation of the 2016 election—let the truth come out about his baseless allegations of millions of cases of voter fraud, and let the truth also come out about Russia’s interference in our election and unverified reports of contact between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Our democracy depends on the public’s confidence in the credibility of our elections, and the country remains gravely concerned about President Putin’s cyber acts of war, and suspicious of his reasons for preferring one candidate over another.

A nonpartisan, independent commission with subpoena power should investigate charges of irregularities, voter suppression, foreign interference, and alleged fraud in the 2016 election, as well as allegations that an American President could be compromised by a hostile foreign government. I continue to work to build support for this investigation from Republicans and Democrats alike.”

Earlier this month, Durbin joined a group of 17 senators to introduce legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On Tuesday, he repeated his call for the commission.