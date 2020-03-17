WASHINGTON – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on the Senate to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act immediately. The legislation takes additional smart, strategic, and science-based measures to help protect families’ economic security, food security, and health security.

“This is a health care emergency. It’s time for both parties to come to the floor and do our job tonight,” Durbin said in a speech on the Senate floor. “This coronavirus emergency should be taken seriously with both parties and taken seriously by the United States Senate. We were sent here to act. It’s time to act. Let’s do it.”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor are available here.

Audio of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here.

Footage of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here for TV Stations.

Yesterday, Durbin called for the Senate to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by unanimous consent immediately.

