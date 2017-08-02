WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) came to the Senate floor today to praise President Trump for keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in place. Originally requested by Durbin and former Senator Dick Lugar (R-IN), and granted under President Obama, DACA grants temporary reprieve from deportation to certain undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“[DACA] has enabled approximately 790,000 talented young people to contribute more fully to this country. They’re nurses, engineers, small business owners, and more. These young people have come to be known as Dreamers. They came to the United States under the age of 16, some of them a year or two old. They grew up in the United States, going to our public schools, singing the Star Spangled Banner, pledging allegiance to the only flag they’ve ever known: the American flag. They’re American in every way—except for their immigration status. ”

I’ve had many differences with President Trump, particularly on the issue of immigration, and some of the speeches and statements he’s made. I do appreciate—personally appreciate—that this President has kept the DACA program in place.”

