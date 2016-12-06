WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called United States Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx to thank him for his dedication and service in leading the Department of Transportation (DOT). They also discussed the need for DOT to fund priority Illinois projects as the Obama Administration draws to a close, including a full funding agreement for the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Red and Purple Modernization Program, FASTLANE grants, Chicago Union Station Emerging Projects Agreement (EmPA), and more.

“Secretary Foxx’s previous job as the Mayor of Charlotte gave him personal experience and an understanding of the importance of federal transportation funding to local communities,” said Durbin. “He was instrumental in securing the bipartisan, five-year highway and transit reauthorization bill last year, which will allow our communities to make significant, long term investments in our national infrastructure. Illinois’ neighborhoods are at the heart of our national transportation network, and it has been an honor to work with Secretary Foxx on many of our local transportation projects.”

President Obama nominated Foxx to be the Secretary of Transportation in April 2013, and he was confirmed by a 100-0 vote in June 2013.

