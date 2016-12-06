WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to thank her for her dedication and service in the Department of Justice. They also discussed high-priority issues that still need to be addressed by Congress and the Department of Justice, like reforms to federal sentencing law.

“I want to thank Loretta Lynch for her outstanding service as our nation’s 83rdAttorney General. She has been a dedicated advocate for the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans,” said Durbin. “I have appreciated working with her on many issues important to Illinois, including reforming our criminal justice and prison systems and combating the scourges of gun violence, opioid abuse, and hate crimes. She broke down barriers as America’s first African-American woman to lead the Department of Justice, serving as an inspiration to young people across the country of all backgrounds.”

On November 8, 2014, President Obama nominated Lynch to succeed Eric Holder as U.S. Attorney General. On April 23, 2015, Lynch was confirmed by the Senate by a 56–43 vote, making her the second African-American, the second woman, and the first African-American woman to be confirmed for the position.

