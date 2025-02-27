WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with members of the Illinois Municipal Electric/Utilities Association (IMEA/IMUA) to discuss clean energy tax credits and addressing the supply chain issues that have led to a shortage of transformers, which are an essential component of electrical infrastructure that adjusts the voltage of currents moving through electrical wires.

Due to a sluggish supply chain, building sectors and utilities are grappling with an unprecedented shortage of transformers. Consequently, there have been significant delays on a number of clean energy projects and reconstruction efforts following the 176 tornadoes that struck Illinois last year. The shortage has also harmed the country’s ability to upgrade the electric grid to accommodate increased demand for electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies. They also discussed the importance of preserving the clean energy tax credits Democrats created in the Inflation Reduction Act.



“Clean energy is our future, and we must seriously invest in the technology and infrastructure projects that will get us there,” said Durbin. “Today, I sat down with IMEA/IMUA members from across Illinois to discuss how we can address the transformer shortage that is slowing down clean energy projects across the country.”

