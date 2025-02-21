WASHINGTON, D.C. - During an executive business meeting to consider the HALT Fentanyl Act, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke about the importance of allowing people to sue social media companies when they or their loved ones are harmed by online fentanyl sales.

Durbin offered an amendment to the bill to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which he ultimately withdrew after securing an agreement with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to work together toward this goal.

The executive business meeting concluded without action on the bill.

Key Quotes:

“In just a decade, fentanyl has emerged as the deadliest drug in American history. All it takes is two milligrams—a fraction of the size of a penny—to cause an overdose. There is an overdose crisis in the United States, but we have learned that evidence-based solutions reduce deaths. In fact, in 2023, overdose deaths actually decreased for the first time since 2018—by more than 10 percent.”

“We need to look at every factor that contributed to this reduction. Counseling and treatment, training for first responders, and Naloxone, and other things are making a difference.”

“I appreciate the hard work by the sponsors of the bill we are considering, but we can all agree that the HALT Fentanyl Act will not by itself keep our communities safe.”

“Our law enforcement agencies are on the front lines of the fight to protect Americans. The National Crime Prevention Council estimates eighty percent of teen and young adult fentanyl poisoning can be traced to social media… which means, in my mind, we ought to consider that as part of the solution to reducing fentanyl use.”

“Getting fentanyl off the streets is a herculean task that will require us all to put politics aside and work across the aisle to make this country a healthier, safer place to live.”

“I don’t believe we can deal with fentanyl effectively if we don’t deal with what’s going on on social media. When 80 percent of young children who are victims of fentanyl use social media… we have to deal with it directly. Time and again, social media [companies] have made excuse after excuse that they ‘really want to cooperate with us,’ but they are never there when we need them. We have to move forward directly with this and include [social media regulation] in this effort.”

